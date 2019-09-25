Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a fight with Ahmed Khan

Couples of the television industry are entertaining the audience with their back-to-back performances on Nach Baliye 9. As the competition intensifies, the top contestants are making sure to present pathbreaking performances and impress everyone with their scintillating moves. However, the reality show is also making headlines due to its controversy. The recent one involves Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The ex-lovers returned to the show as wild-card entrants and have now gotten into another controversy.

According to Pinkvilla, during their dance performance, Madhurima forgot her steps and left the stage in between. She returned a few moments back and resumed the performance. But, in their second performance, Vishal could not remember the dance steps.

The act angered judge Ahmed Khan, who expressed his disapproval by not giving scores. Speaking about the controversy, a source told the portal, "Yet again, Madhurima and Vishal landed in trouble as Madhurima forgot her steps and walked off and when she returned to perform, things did not work out. Their act really irked judge Ahmed Khan and the couple was not accorded any marks."

This hasn't been smooth for the dance jodi after Madhurima who had entered into an argument with Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva in the last month. After being eliminated from the show, Urvashi called out the makers of Nach Baliye 9 and its judges for being unfair towards them and giving preference to "younger couples" like Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima reacted to these statements and said that Urvashi should have taken this in her stride by being "respectful" towards the "judges' decision."

With this fresh controversy, the journey of the dance couple winning the coveted title and grand prize money is bound to get difficult. It will be interesting to see how they overcome this hurdle. Watch this space for further updates.

