Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to quit the show?

Are PriVika going to bid adieu to Nach Baliye 9? One of the most favourite couples on the dance reality show, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary seem to have quit the show. Or so it seems from the new promo shared on Star Plus' Instagram account. The video shared on the channel's handle shows Prince and Yuvika telling the judges that they don't want to continue with the show.

Here's what the channel posted on Instagram: "With the Jodis making their way to the quarterfinals, #PriVika delivers a shocker on our Nach Manch." Check out the video below:

To the contestants' and judges' shock and dismay, Prince can be heard saying they want to quit Nach Baliye 9. While Prince walks off the stage, Yuvika and host Maniesh Paul can be seen trying to convince the actor to stop.

But is this a prank or is it real? Will PriVika really quit the show or are they just fooling around with the judges? If you've watched previous episodes of Nach Baliye 9, you will know that the makers of the show had played a prank on Prince and Yuvika, telling them that they were being eliminated from the show. It was, in fact, a happy anniversary message for the couple where the makers of the show flashed their photos on the AV! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 12, 2019.

So, what will it be? Just another prank or reality? Let's wait and watch to find out!

