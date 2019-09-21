Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon confesses she has a huge crush on Sanjay Dutt

The upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9 will see actor Sanjay Dutt on the stage of this dance reality show. While on the show, celebrity judge Raveena Tandon revealed that she has a huge crush on the Munnabhai actor. It was a cute moment on sets when Raveena Tandon disclosed this to the audience and participants. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have worked together in many hit movies - Zamane Se Kya Darna, Aatish and Vijeta to name a few which have been chart-busters back in the day.

Furthermore, Sanju Baba in an animated conversation with Maniesh Paul got to know that 'Tamma Tamma' in some dialect means a perfect person. Sanjay Dutt in his signature style said, "Well Maniesh if you are talking about being perfect, I don't think that anyone is as perfect as Raveena!" After hearing this comment, all Raveena could do was blush and graciously accept the appreciation from another Sanjay Dutt.

This interaction became more interesting when Urvashi Dholakia also admitted to having a crush on Sanju Baba. Everyone got to witness a funny banter between Raveena and Urvashi as they professed why they have a huge crush on our very own Sanju Baba.

Sanjay Dutt was there to promote Prassthanam, which is a political drama. The film is about power, greed, love and human fallacies, showcasing the journey that every character chooses to undertake. Set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow, the story deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong. The trailer showcases scenes with references to Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Also starring Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, and Manisha Koirala's, Prassthanam opened at Rs 3.07 crore at the box office on its first day. The film released on September 20, 2019.

