Nach Baliye 9 Review: Cheesy, dramatic with promise of some stellar dances

But Nach Baliye 9 also set the tone for cheesy proposals, 'candid' confessions and fake fights with Faisal recounting his meet-cute with Muskaan Kataria and Babita Phogat gushing over fiance, Vivek Suhag.

Shantanu Maheshwari with Nityaami Shirke

Nach Baliye 9

Cast: Urvashi Dholakia, Anuj Sachdeva, Prince Narula, Aly Goni, Babita Phogat

Rating:

Reality shows are a bottomless pit of drama, and Nach Baliye 9 promises to have more than its fair share of it. This year's theme — former lovers battling it out with real-life couples for the trophy — is a clear indicator that dance is secondary; instead, the makers are hoping to cash in on the drama of doomed relationships. Producer Salman Khan was strategically brought in, in the first two episodes to grab eyeballs.

Nach Baliye 9 opened with much fanfare over the weekend. If nine couples claimed to be in love, three declared that it was over between them for good. While Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are a closed chapter, sparks continue to fly between Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic. Exes Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli can't see eye-to-eye, so expect plenty of melodrama from them.

The first three episodes showcased impressive acts by participants Faisal Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari. But it also set the tone for cheesy proposals, 'candid' confessions and fake fights with Faisal recounting his meet-cute with Muskaan Kataria and Babita Phogat gushing over fiancé, Vivek Suhag.

Emotions appeared to be running high among judges, Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. It was amusing to see Tandon's excitement after every act. Rest assured there will be plenty of standing ovations, deserving or otherwise. The production designers deserve a special mention for the opulent set and changing designs. After anchoring so many reality shows, Maniesh Paul brought his tried-and-tested formula as the host of the show. Viewers would do well to set their expectations low. Something tells us the punches are likely to be below the belt to ensure the show soars high on TRP charts.

