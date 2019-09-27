Nach Baliye 9: Rohit Reddy reveals a secret about wife Anita Hassanandani

All the celebrities that we see on television and the big screen have achieved success through years of hard work and dedication. On the path to success, they have made many sacrifices, some which are not known to their fans and the audience. A lesser-known fact about the beautiful Anita Hassanandani was revealed on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 recently. After a fantastic aerial act on Nach Baliye 9, Anita Hassanandani had an emotional moment.

Anita Hassanandani and her beau Rohit Reddy have been astounding the audience and judges alike with their terrific dance performances. Recently, after performing an act, Anita broke down as she got emotional. It seemed as if she had connected with the performance on a different level which made her cry on stage. Rohit was at her side throughout this experience to support her.

Rohit said, "Not everybody knows this, Anita lost her father at a tender age and she bravely took up the responsibility of her household. She had to face multiple tough situations including taking a step back from her studies at a very young age. She is a fighter and has always dealt with difficult problems in life courageously."

Wiping away her tears, Anita said, "I lost my father when I was a child and never got to share the bond that most daughters have with their fathers. Rohit is the love of my life and he has been my best friend, my support system, my everything. He always strives to make me happy. He has filled my life with happiness."

Everyone on the sets witnessed this incident with moist eyes as the secret struggle of Anita's life was revealed. Anita has fought every problem in life with a smile on her face and is still going strong.

