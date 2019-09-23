Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari and Desi Hoppers rock the stage with their smashing performance!

With a hattrick of 3 Hi5's in a row in the last few weeks with some of the most amazing performances they have showcased on stage, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have been quite the favourites on Nach Baliye season 9.

After a visually stunning act last weekend where the couple turned into Rajasthani puppets, for the theme this weekend they went all out in the 'Choreographer' week special with an absolutely rocking fusion dance act.



Shantanu Maheshwari, Macedon and Subhash

While Nityaami took a small break from the stage to rest her injured knee this week, Shantanu along with his Nach Baliye choreographers Macedon and Subhash (who are also members of the same dance crew the 'Desi Hoppers' who won the 2015 World of Dance Championship), set the stage on fire with a mindblowing dance performance!

The trio in their fusion costumes performed on the stage with a mix of some Lavani and street dance moves which not only earned them a Hi5 but also had the judges on their feet. Speaking about dancing with the boys again and putting up this act on stage, Shantanu shares," Desi Hoppers dancing together on stage once again was the highlight of our act last night! We had a blast putting together our routine, which we made sure went all out with just some great dancing! Though it wasn't simple at all, as there was a lot of intricate dancing. Our routine too was one which we use while working on the main 'Desi Hoppers' choreography bit, which was quite rigorous."



The trio performing the dance act

"Though we made sure to just enjoy ourselves while dancing on stage as this was something we were all excited about! It was also an opportunity for the 3 of us to dance together again since we haven't been able to do that now in quite sometime. Unfortunately, Nityaami was asked to rest her knee this weekend and we definitely did miss her through all our rehearsals, but she too was very excited to see us perform on stage together."

Shantanu and his choreographers not only earned a standing ovation from the judges and other contestants but also a salute from Raveena Tandon who was in awe of how these boys have made the country so proud with their dancing. Judge Ahmed Khan even want on to say that through this performance he was reminded of his very own choreography days.

