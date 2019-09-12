Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke go traditional with a twist

Shantanu Maheshwari and his partner Nityaami Shirke are one of the most loved pairs on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. The couple has remained consistent with their performances by upping their level and the concepts with each passing episode.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke are known to experiment with their dance forms and styles bringing something new to the stage every week. The duo has once again gone a notch higher with this week's episode. They have stayed true to their theme 'around the world' coming up this weekend!

Supposedly, Shantanu and Nityaami will be seen in an absolute traditional avatar as folk dancers. They have been coming up with great storylines, including this one, clubbing that in with different and unique dance styles. Nityaami, who was injured on the show, is still recovering from it. According to sources, judge Ahmed Khan was very impressed and complimented the couple on going strong and still managing to be so versatile with their dancing in spite of Nityaami's knee injury.

A glimpse of the dance video when Nityaami was injured and still performed:

Ready to rock the stage this weekend with their vibrant costumes, a traditional avatar with a twist and breakthrough dancing, this dynamic duo is all set to take you all by surprise with this upcoming mindblowing act.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates