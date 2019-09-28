Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke prove that age is just a number

Shantanu Maheshwari and 'baliye' Nityaami Shirke are proving to be one of the most versatile couples on Nach Baliye season 9. They have given some amazing dance forms, concepts, and creativity in their performances which they have been showcasing on stage.

The upcoming week's concept is 'War,' where each couple will be showcasing their own version of 'warring' against a particular issue or cause. For the same, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke will be seen taking up 'age is just a number' and nothing more by portraying themselves as an old couple, through their performance!

Shantanu and Nityaami are dedicating their dance act to those who don't let 'age' affect them. The duo in their cute costumes and amazing characterisation as an old couple, are all set to take you into the old-school mode with their adorably amazing performance!

Celebrity guest Tiger Shroff, who watched Shantanu and Nityaami perform on stage was supposedly very impressed by their performance. In fact, he even told Shantanu that he is always in awe while watching him dance!

Judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan loved their beautiful act, their costumes. They also liked how they portrayed themselves as a lovely old couple and kept in sync with their characters throughout the performance!

