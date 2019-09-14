Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari gets into an argument with Raveena Tandon

Television actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who entered the industry as a contestant through a dance show, has reached heights now in his career. He is currently seen on the dance reality show – Nach Baliye 9. Recently, he got into a heated argument with the creative team and judges during the latest shoot of the show.

The heartthrob of Indian television and dancer, Shantanu Maheshwari broke a lot of hearts when he announced his relationship with girlfriend Nityaami Shirke on Nach Baliye 9. The actor has been a part of multiple dance shows and even won the International Dance Competition - World of Dance!

We now hear that Shantanu is not very happy with the team and the judges for the scores he and his Baliye have been receiving on the show. He feels they are biased towards other jodis and they aren't getting their due credit as performers.

Things are heating up on the Nach manch as Jodi No. 9 #NiShan have an argument with our Judges.



Find out what happens on #NachBaliye9, Tonight at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar :-https://t.co/i06fXI5Kf8



@khan_ahmedasas @TandonRaveena @shantanum07 @nityaamishirke pic.twitter.com/P2r5DVRVJw — StarPlus (@StarPlus) September 14, 2019

When judge Raveena Tandon got to know about this, she got upset as she expected Shantanu to confront her instead of going behind her back and talking to the creative team. To this, Shantanu and Raveena got into a heated argument which left everyone in a state of shock!

Sources also informed us that Shantanu broke down backstage before his performance. There was no conclusion to this conversation, but will Shantanu and Nityaami Shirke quit the show? Watch Nach Baliye 9 Saturday-Sunday at 8 PM only on StarPlus.

