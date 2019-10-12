Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke's act about friendship and love is with a twist

Nach Baliye season 9 is gearing closer to the show's finale, and it already has its dhamakedaar top 6 jodis in line for the trophy. Out of these super six jodis, actor Shantanu Maheshwari and baliye Nityaami Shirke are one of the judges favourite couples. Shantanu and Nityaami have been setting the stage on fire with their jaw-dropping performances.

The duo showcased their individual performances last week, which were both emotional and beautiful. This week, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke will be sharing the stage with child artist-dancer Tejas. The trio is sure to mesmerise the audience with its act.

Dressed in vibrant and lively costumes, the couple along with little Tejas is set to bring quite a fun twist to their performance which is all about Dosti, Pyaar aur Ladki! [Friendship, Love, and Girls]

Shantanu Maheshwari shared pictures with Tejas on his Instagram account and wrote how inspired he is by this boy! He further mentioned that Tejas helped him come out of his comfort zone.

As per sources, the judges, Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, along with the audience were seen grooving to their beats.

As the finale is inching closer, let's see who wins the Nach Baliye 9 trophy.

