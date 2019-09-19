Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari reunites with 'Desi Hoppers'

This week, the dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye 9 will have a 'choreographer special' week. The contestants will see shaking a leg with their choreographers on the stage. The participants will be coming on the stage for the first time with their mentors.

While each choreographer-contestant jodi have something exciting to offer with their upcoming act, actor Shantanu Maheshwari will be seen reuniting with Subhash and Macedon who are members of his dance crew the 'Desi Hoppers'. They are not only choreographers to Shantanu and Nityaami but are also the world champions of the 2015 international dance show, 'World of Dance'. Shantanu was an integral part of this group that made India proud on an international level.

This week, Shantanu will dance sans his 'baliye' Nityaami, as she is recovering from the knee injury that she sustained. Shantanu will go solo with his choreographers. The 'Desi Hoppers' trio will be seen rocking the stage with their 'matkas' and 'jhatkas' and a mix of some of the most amazing dance moves Nach Baliye has ever seen!

Wearing a mix of an Indian and Western outfit put together, their costumes have also amazingly depicted their performance, which supposedly had judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan also on their feet! Raveena even went ahead to tell Shantanu, Macedon, and Subhash that she now knows why they have made the country so proud with their dancing talent.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates