Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar get engaged on the show

Nach Baliye 9 has a host of television celebrities participating in this dance reality show. This time around, the show has a mix of former couples and current couples putting up performances onstage. They all come together to dance it out for the coveted winner's trophy. Apart from this, there are many love stories that bloomed and fizzled out on this show.

Every year, we see multiple pairs proposing to each other on stage and some of them got married after the show. The couples who followed suit are Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta, Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, and many others, who were brought closer through Nach Baliye.

The latest pair, we hear, to join the bandwagon is the sweet couple - Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar. Touted to be one of the sweetest couples on the show, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar will be seen proposing to each other on the show.

This week, the audience will witness a special guest on the sets, famous astrologer – Janardhan Pandit, who confidently predicted that Shraddha and Alam will get married in the coming two years! He predicted, "Shraddha and Alam will get married in 2 years and there's ample of happiness written in their lives. Alam has a great future in business and Shraddha will continue acting for the next 38 years even after delivering a child."

Overjoyed with this news, the couple exchanged rings in front of everyone and expressed their love for each other!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates