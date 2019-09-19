Nach Baliye 9: Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima Jain depict depict nature's elements

In last week's episode, Sourabh Raaj Jain and wife Riddhima Jain turned 'Mahishasura' and 'Goddess Durga' for their act. The act wasn't received well by the judges as they thought they weren't coming out of their comfort zones. For the uninitiated, Sourabh and Riddhima have done four mythological performances till date on the show. Judge Ahmed Khan asked their choreographer to extract the best out of the couple, as they have the potential.

For the choreographer special episode, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima Jain will be seen performing a fusion theme with a beautiful concept. For the very first time on the Nach Baliye stage, the couple will be portraying the four elements of nature - fire, air, water, and earth - through their performance. Along with their lovely costumes, the duo and their choreographers are all set to also showcase some very fiery dance moves and styles, which are definitely going to set the stage on fire!

Speaking about the act, Sourabh shared a still from his performance on his Instagram account. He also wrote a note with it.

On the other hand, Sourabh dedicated a lovely poem to his beautiful wife, where he is speaking about his love for her.

The couple has never been in the last position on the show. Let's watch if the choreographer special act leaves the judges spellbound.

