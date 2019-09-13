Nach Baliye 9: Sourabh Raaj Jain turns Mahishasura for next act

Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain on the stage of Nach Baliye 9 in their avatar. Image sourced from the PR

Television actor, Sourabh Raaj Jain will be portraying something really interesting for his next performance, which will be seen on Nach Baliye 9 in the coming episode. Sourabh will be seen with wife Ridhima Jain performing Latin American dance form - Pasodoble, on stage with a twist.

Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain are known to try different dance forms every week. This week they will be showcasing the battle of Goddess Durga with Mahishasura and his ultimate defeat at the feet of the Goddess. While Ridhima Jain will be portraying the mighty Goddesses of power that runs the universe, Sourabh will be seen in the form of Mahishasura.

The actor had to undergo an hour for its makeup to get into the complete look of Mahishasura with hair and makeup. Sourabh shared the struggle on his Instagram account and wrote: "Another week and another look! Love the fact that this stage is giving me the opportunity to experiment every week! Whether it's a new dance form or a completely new look and avatar, the story changes every week! And once again this time I am playing the negative, the devil, the very evil Mahishashur [sic]"

The tiny glimpse of the magnitude of their act has us all at the edge of our seats. We wish them all the luck for their upcoming acts.

