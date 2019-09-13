Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia makes wild card entry; gets into heated argument with judge Ahmed Khan

There was too much of hullabaloo when the former couple, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva were ousted from the show. After the elimination, Dholakia even questioned the judges, Raveena Tandon, and Ahmed Khan along with the show's format.

However, as per the reality show concept, there are a few wild card entries that are made, and the same goes for Nach Baliye 9. Ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva have been revived on the show as the wild card entrants. According to a report in timesofindia.com, Urvashi got into a heated argument with choreographer-judge, Ahmed Khan. Anuj Sachdeva is on the same page as Urvashi in this discussion.

Apparently, Urvashi Dholakia threw many questions at the judges and also questioned the format of the show. She also alleged how she and Anuj never got an equal treatment in comparison to other contestants. The couple also said that despite being consistent and receiving positive comments after their performance, they were always thrown in the bottom two. Urvashi said they never got to know the reason behind their growth or de-growth on the show.

Adding further the source informed the portal saying that Urvashi claimed that they (she and Anuj) never got Hi-5's or their moments. She spoke about these things in front of the judges and hosts Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.

The report also states that apart from Urvashi-Anuj, Pooja Banerjee, her husband Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev with his girlfriend, Palak Purswani will make wild card entries on Nach Baliye 9. Currently, these are the pairs who are already competing with each other - Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Nityami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, and Ridhimma-Sourabh Raaj Jain.

