Nach Baliye 9: Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova eliminated

television

After Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, the second couple to be eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 are Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova

Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova in a still from their act on Nach Baliye. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/vindusingh

On Sunday, couple Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova got eliminated from the reality dance show, Nach Baliye 9. The couple along with the former couple, Anuj Sachdeva and Urvashi Dholakia was ranked at the bottom position. While Anuj and Urvashi got saved, Vindu and Dina received the least number of votes.

Vindu Dara Singh took this in his stride and shared a post on his social media account, "If you never Dance you should because Dance is fun and fun is good. Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you (sic)."

Along with it, Vindu also shared a video of their dance performance on the song, 'Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukaan' from Govinda's film, Joru Ka Ghulam with Twinkle Khanna. Judges of the show, Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Ahmed Khan and guests Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja cheered Vindu for this act and enjoyed their performance.

If you never Dance you should , because Dance is fun and fun is good ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you @StarPlus @AnilJha @Banijay #SKTV pic.twitter.com/CLibFP0GXR — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 11, 2019

Govinda also danced with his co-actor of many films, Raveena Tandon on their song, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from Dulhe Raja (1998). Govinda's wife, Sunita also joined them on stage later and danced to their another hit song, 'Main Laila Laila Chillaunga' from Anari No.1.

Vindu Dara Singh, winner of the third season of the reality show, Bigg Boss was earlier married to actress Tabu's elder sister Farah Naaz. They tied the knot in 1984 and after fourteen years of togetherness, Vindu and Farah headed for divorce and got separated in 1998. They also have a son together. Later, he married Dina Umarova and have a daughter together.

Nach Baliye season nine is produced by Salman Khan and the makers have introduced a unique concept of bringing former couples together onstage. The show has five ex-couples and five current couples. Out of the ten pairs, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequiera, and Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova have been eliminated.

Also Read: Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke: Motivating each other to do our best

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates