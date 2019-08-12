Nach Baliye 9: Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova eliminated
After Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, the second couple to be eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 are Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova
On Sunday, couple Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova got eliminated from the reality dance show, Nach Baliye 9. The couple along with the former couple, Anuj Sachdeva and Urvashi Dholakia was ranked at the bottom position. While Anuj and Urvashi got saved, Vindu and Dina received the least number of votes.
Vindu Dara Singh took this in his stride and shared a post on his social media account, "If you never Dance you should because Dance is fun and fun is good. Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you (sic)."
Along with it, Vindu also shared a video of their dance performance on the song, 'Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukaan' from Govinda's film, Joru Ka Ghulam with Twinkle Khanna. Judges of the show, Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Ahmed Khan and guests Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja cheered Vindu for this act and enjoyed their performance.
If you never Dance you should , because Dance is fun and fun is good ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ Thank you for all the love and wishes for #NachBaliye we had great fun thank you @StarPlus @AnilJha @Banijay #SKTV pic.twitter.com/CLibFP0GXR— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 11, 2019
Govinda also danced with his co-actor of many films, Raveena Tandon on their song, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from Dulhe Raja (1998). Govinda's wife, Sunita also joined them on stage later and danced to their another hit song, 'Main Laila Laila Chillaunga' from Anari No.1.
Vindu Dara Singh, winner of the third season of the reality show, Bigg Boss was earlier married to actress Tabu's elder sister Farah Naaz. They tied the knot in 1984 and after fourteen years of togetherness, Vindu and Farah headed for divorce and got separated in 1998. They also have a son together. Later, he married Dina Umarova and have a daughter together.
Nach Baliye season nine is produced by Salman Khan and the makers have introduced a unique concept of bringing former couples together onstage. The show has five ex-couples and five current couples. Out of the ten pairs, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequiera, and Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova have been eliminated.
A number of popular Bollywood and television personalities have been in the news for dating or marrying foreigners. As Vindu Dara Singh and his wife Dina Umarova, former Russian model, hit headlines as they got eliminated from Nach Baliye - Season 9
Nach Baliye 9 success bash: Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia attend