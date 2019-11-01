Nach Baliye 9: Waluscha De Sousa to pay tribute to Zeenat Aman

Host Waluscha De Sousa will pay a tribute to Zeenat Aman on the Nach Baliye 9 finale this weekend. She will perform on the yesteryear star's classics, including Dum Maaro Dum and Chura Liya Hai. The actor is a fan of the veteran star. She felt there was no better way to pay tribute to her than on the dance reality show. She posted on her Instagram account that she is very excited to perform on some iconic numbers and they could be Aman's numbers. Take a look:

Season 9 of Nach Baliye has been doing immensely well since the concept this year seems to be very contagious. Ex-couples coming together and dancing their hearts out is something fans would immediately buy into. And De Sousa as the host has been winning hearts all over.

She made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 thriller Fan, and also had a special song in Mohanlal's drama, Lucifer. She now gears up for Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif. Coming back to Nach Baliye 9, who do you think will win the trophy this year? Any wild guesses?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates