Nach Baliye contestant Shraddha Arya working on fitness

Shraddha Arya is set to participate in season nine of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye, which is being produced by superstar Salman Khan

Actress Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame is set to participate in season nine of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye, which is being produced by superstar Salman Khan. Shraddha says she is paying more attention to fitness now. "It feels wonderful to be a part of 'Nach Baliye 9'. I am more conscious about my health and fitness regime now. I work out and eat healthy, so that helps me to stretch better as well. Overall, I am paying more attention to fitness," Shraddha said.

Shraddha, however, refused to reveal details about her performance on Nach Baliye 9. "I can't reveal details about my dance performance, but it is going to be an amazing one on a really beautiful song, which I am sure the audience will love," she said.

The new season of "Nach Baliye" has a twist. It will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together.

