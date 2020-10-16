Nach Meri Rani: Nora Fatehi shimmers in silver attire on the poster

The poster of Nora Fatehi's upcoming song, Nach Meri Rani, has just hit the internet, and the dancing queen looks all sorts of stunning on it! Nora Fatehi is as sassy as she gets in her wavy, flowing icy purple tresses and the dazzling silver outfit.

The poster features Nora donning a silver sequinned crop top styled with a high-low skirt, and the icy purple hair is just sure to command your attention!

View this post on Instagram Nach Meri Rani.. ð¦ @visualaffairs_va @marcepedrozo @manekaharisinghani A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) onOct 15, 2020 at 9:47pm PDT

Nora Fatehi effortlessly embodies the international appeal of pop stars and fashion icons across the globe in this poster.

From rocking a pink hairdo in Pepeta to now slaying in the purple hairstyle in Nach Meri Rani, Nora is a trendsetter, paving the way for new international aesthetics in the Indian entertainment industry.

