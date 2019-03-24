Naezy makes a comeback with Aafat on Gully Beat app

music

Enjoying the humongous success of Gully Boy, Naezy is now coming on the special app launched by the makers of the film with his much popular track Aafat

The official handle of Gully Beat shared, "Tayyar Ho Jayo #AafatWapas ke liye! @NaezyTheBaA #GullyBeat

Earlier, the rappers from the film Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma, as well as industry fanatics Ishaan Khatter shared their versions of raps on the Gully Beat app. Naved Shaikh aka Naezy is one of the most popular and loved underground rappers. Gully Boy is loosely based on the lives of Naezy and Divine and presents the upliftment of underground rap.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has introduced the world to the underground rappers promoting the talent of the streets.

The rooted tale of the struggling underground rapper in the slums of Mumbai, Gully Boy chronicles the journey of Murad as he achieves fame through his rapping.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment along with Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film released in February and has been enjoying a victorious run at the box office.

