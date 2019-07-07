Nafisa Ali Sodhi after eight months of cancer battle: Want to be in films for the joy of acting

bollywood

After eight months of battle with cancer, Nafisa Ali Sodhi has emerged victorious with a new zest for life, hunger to play meaningful roles in films and a deep-rooted desire to be part of Indian politics and serve the country

Nafisa Ali

In 2017, Neena Gupta put out a post on Instagram seeking work. And just last week, veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, in an announcement that she has beaten cancer published a similar post. However, Ali says that she is not looking for work, just an outlet to celebrate life after eight months of battle. In conversation with mid-day, she talks about trying her hand at comedy, joining politics, and the scary state of affairs in India.

Excerpts from the interview.

You published a post on Instagram expressing a desire to get back to films.

I am not looking for work per say and neither am I seeking roles for monetary purposes. When I wrote that I am looking for a perfect script, I meant I wanted to celebrate my health and let the world know that I have won the battle against Cancer. I want to be part of films just for the joy of acting. It's liberating to work and being busy is a great healer too. It's always good to be surrounded by positive energy and like-minded people. At the same time, I don't want to be burdened with too much work. I want to work at my own pace. I don't have much hair on my head, so I may not wear wigs. Maybe, I could get the role of a patient or a monk (laughs). I have not worked in a comedy and it is definitely something I'd like to explore.

Earlier, Neena Gupta used social media to seek work, so did Amitabh Bachchan.

They are serious actors, who have achieved so much with their craft, yet they have no qualms in asking for work. It is the greatness of Mr Bachchan who isn't afraid to ask for a great role. I feel senior actors should be given credible work. Our culture asks us to respect elders; the same thing should apply irrespective of an actor's screen time.



Nafisa Ali with Sonia Gandhi. Pics/Instagram

Did you get any response to your post from filmmakers?

It's not even a week since I published the post. It is going to take the required time. A post cannot convert into work immediately. I remember Nikkhil Advani had called me a few months back [for a project], but I was still recovering. I was too frail and didn't want to make any commitments. But things have changed now.

You came out in support of Zaira Wasim who has decided to quit the film industry.

At her age, I went through the same thing she is facing. I felt for her. My message was that work is a choice. It is your freedom and independent right. Young people are surrounded by too many pressures, but if you have a choice, make sure you think and take the right decision. Till date, I look back and regret, 'Why did I give in? Why did I listen to my father instead of listening to myself?'

No one questioned her decision. However, people have chided her for bringing religion into the mix.

I had a similar issue. I was born into a Muslim family and my father told me 'girls in our family don't work in cinema'. I gave in to that pressure. I won the title of Miss India in 1976. Around the same time, Rishi Kapoor saw my photo in a magazine and his father Raj Kapoor approached my father expressing a desire to cast me in a film opposite his son. My father wasn't comfortable with the idea and turned it [offer]down. Years later, I met Shashi Kapoor and Shyam Benegal at Rajji's birthday in Mumbai, where I was offered the lead role in Junoon (1979). Because I had turned 21, he told me to make my own decision. So, I took the chance and moved to Mumbai. My father didn't speak to me for two months. During the shoot, Benegal asked me to go home and show my father a few stills. I was going to feature in Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai with Rishi, but my father objected to a few clauses in the contract. I respected his wishes and moved back to Kolkata. And I regret that decision. In retrospect, I feel I should have stood my ground. Cinema is so empowering and stimulating; it lets you transform into anyone that is the greatness of it.

You have contested elections in the past. Now that you have regained your health, would you consider joining politics again?

I would love to be a politician. If someone asks me to come to the Parliament and work for India, it would be a dream come true. I cannot rant or debate, but I can ensure I'll work towards the betterment of the country. I would like to take up any opportunity in any capacity.

Sonia Gandhi met you during your treatment. Did you consider speaking to her about your political ambitions?

A common friend informed her about my health when I was diagnosed with cancer. We met and had a nice chat. It's nice when friends reach out during testing times. She has a heart of an angel and a mind of a saint because she genuinely cares about people. Unfortunately, you see so much bad press against her; it's like a dirty political game. When I meet her again, which will happen soon, I'll ask her if I can join the party in any capacity.

What is your take on the current governance of the country?

The xenophobic and dictatorship approach is just too harmful. The media is being manipulated and it is happening in the name of democracy. We have movies being made with a political agenda that receive funding from political parties. Imagine history is being altered through school textbooks. History is to record and remember things that have benefited the community and country. It should not be changed to suit someone's convenience. It's a dangerous time that we are living in. The youth should not be blinded by hero worship, which is the case with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and that is because they feel they are going to bring about a change. However, the harsh reality is that there is no change. The common man continues to suffer.

What would be that one question you would ask if you meet Narendra Modi?

I congratulated him when he became the PM and after that I have sent him two letters, but he is the first PM who has never replied to me. I believe he is biased against me considering all my other friends have received a reply. I am aware where I stand for him so, I don't think I would want to ask him anything.

