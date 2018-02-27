Nagaland election: 56 pc polling till 1 pm, one killed in poll-related violence

One person was killed and three others were injured in a clash between ruling NPF and NDPP supporters as voting was underway for the Nagaland Assembly election that recorded 56 per cent turnout till 1 pm today, a top poll official said





One person was killed and three others were injured in a clash between ruling NPF and NDPP supporters as voting was underway for the Nagaland Assembly election that recorded 56 per cent turnout till 1 pm today, a top poll official said. The clash between the supporters of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) took place at 11.10 am in the Akuluto constituency of Zunheboto district, Nagaland's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha said.

The polling process was not disturbed due to the clash, the CEO said. The state recorded 56 per cent turnout in the polling till 1 pm, he said. The Akuluto seat is witnessing a straight contest between incumbent parliamentary secretary and NPF candidate K Khekaho Assumi and BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi. NDPP is the ally of BJP in the state. About an hour before voting started, a blast was reported from a polling booth at Tizit village in Mon district, he said. "A handmade crude bomb was lobbed at a polling booth at Tizit village around 5:45 am in which one village council member, Yanlon suffered a minor injury in the leg," he said. The voting, however, was not affected at the booth. Polling began at 7 am and is being held for 59 seats as former chief minister and NDDP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat. Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang along with his family members cast their votes in Jalukie town of Peren district.

The CEO also informed that due to malfunction, around 107 EVMs and VVPATs machines had to be replaced till 1pm . In 2,053 polling stations, voting will end at 4 pm while in 103 booths it will end at 3pm. Scrutiny of the EVMs and VVPATS will be done tomorrow from 11 am onwards while counting of votes would be taken up on March 3.

