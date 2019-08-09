Nagasaki Day 2019: All you need to know

international

Nagasaki Day is celebrated on August 9th every year. Pic/ All India Trinamool Congress' Twitter

Nagasaki Day is observed on August 9 every year in view of US dropping an atomic bomb on the Nagasaki city of Japan in 1945 during World War II. While the first bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima, the second was dropped on Nagasaki. The Nagasaki blast killed around 74000 people or more. The blast caused a lot of devastation in Japan and because of this, Japan also surrendered in World War II.

The US dropped this bomb on Japan as it would end the war quickly and hardly any lives would be affected in the US. According to Jagran Josh, the bomb was a uranium one. The bomb which was dropped on Hiroshima had an explosive yield of 15000 tonnes of TNT. The bomb which was dropped on Nagasaki was a slightly larger plutonium bomb and killed around 74000 people.

Twitterati also remembered the day and put up posts on the micro-blogging site.

TODAY IS NAGASAKI DAY – LET US ALL WORK TOGETHER FOR PEACE AND UNITY pic.twitter.com/wIUx3yNEyV — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 9, 2019

I’m old enough to remember it. And that day was just the...grimmest day I can remember. Then came something even worse: the bombing of #Nagasaki, mainly to try to test a new weapon design -

These are real horror stories.#Chomsky#FatMan#AtomicBomb#NagasakiDay#PlutoniumBomb pic.twitter.com/iA3E1UM9Dd — Chomsky Quotes (@quotes_chomsky) August 9, 2019

Nagasaki Day which is observed on 9 August every year, is an opportunity to raise awareness about the threat of nuclear weapons and danger of nuclear energy @keinishikori #nagasakiday ððð pic.twitter.com/6bOhqnlCsa — Darshan Sambar (@DarshanSambar) August 9, 2019

Even after five to six-year of the bombing, the effects were still seen. Leukaemia increased among the survivors and slowly they also had issues like thyroid, breast, lung and other cancers at higher than normal rates. The pregnant woman experienced higher rates of miscarriage and some even lost their babies. The children who were not even born when the bombing took place were born with intellectual disabilities and impaired growth.

