Nagerbazar bomb explosion kills seven-year-old, injures nine others

national

"A child, who was severely injured in the blast, died in hospital. A total of nine persons are injured," he said.

Police inspect the blast site at Nagerbazar area of Kolkata. Pic/PTI

A seven-year-old child was killed and nine people, including his mother, were injured in a low-intensity explosion in front of a multi-storey building at Nagerbazar in Kolkata's northern suburbs on Tuesday, police said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) held the BJP responsible for the blast and alleged that the saffron party was aiming to kill South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman and TMC leader Panchu Roy. But the BJP rubbished the charges.

As per the initial investigation, ammonium nitrate was used in the low-intensity blast outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum police station around 9 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Commissionerate, Ananda Roy said.

"A child, who was severely injured in the blast, died in hospital. A total of nine persons are injured," he said. A police officer said, "It was a socket bomb explosion. Forensic team and the bomb squad of CID are examining the spot. We have started a probe."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever