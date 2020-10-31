Naghma Khan Appointed as spokesperson of RPI Minority Cell

Naghma Khan of SHAAZ Media Entertainment has been officially designated as All-India Spokesperson for the Minority Cell of the Republican Party of India - RPI. Being a Bollywood PR, handling media has undisputedly been her forte, having established herself as one of the reputed and most dependable Public Relations Officer in the tinsel town of Mumbai. Taking the first step into the political arena, Naghma reiterates, "Bollywood has been my foundation and that will always remain within me. Besides political media, I have handled Corporate PR for several conglomerates, and major league sporting events. Recently, I managed a high-profile business family's wedding event having the Central Minister and political bigwigs in attendance." Naghma's firm SHAAZ Media and Entertainment is a diversified PR and event management company handling film events, corporate PR, sporting events, with expertise in celebrity management.

For the uninformed, Naghma Khan is a princess of the Tonk district of Rajasthan. "I hail from a Royal family with my forefathers having been the rulers of a small kingdom in Rajasthan. Gone are the days of 'Riyasat' (Royalty) and yore after the Independence of our country," reveals this daughter of Tonk Nawab Sahabzade Akhtar Jung (Khan). Smitten by the Entertainment world bug, this royal established her own media and entertainment firm in Mumbai handling the PR of over 50 Bollywood films, and big-ticket celebrities. She has also ventured into marketing and distribution, and turned a producer as well with 2 web series and a feature film expected in the coming year. "One of the biggest sporting events handled by SHAAZ Media was the Kumite 1 League, a mixed martial arts (MMA) league which debuted its inaugural season at NSCI Dome at Haji Ali in Mumbai with the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Mike Tyson appointed as the brand ambassador of the event," Naghma said on her achievements in sporting events.

Predicting about Bollywood amidst Covid, Naghma said, "Though it is a stumbling block for Bollywood as cinema halls have just opened, I would like to state with great pride and confidence that with stringent steps undertaken by our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, Bollywood industry will bounce back. Probably by early 2021 we will see Bollywood back to its old glory."

Naghma would like to work towards the betterment of society. "I want to set up an NGO for guiding and helping divorced women and underprivileged children. A future plan would be to build homes with government support, for the destitute."

Naghma is a relative of the late actor Irrfan Khan which she humbly revealed. "SHAAZ MEDIA is managing bright Bollywood talent like Ejaz Khan and Ali Quli Mirza and now I am thankful to Shri Ramdas Athawale – Rajya Sabha MP, National President and M.S. Saifi, National President of the RPI for entrusting me with this most prestigious post at national level."

