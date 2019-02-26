Dead man's head found at stairs of women's coach in Secunderabad Express

crime

The alleged incident created a stir at the Nagpur railway station

Representational Image

Nagpur: In a shocking incident coming from Nagpur, the head of an unknown person was found at the steps of the women's coach of the Secunderabad Express. The alleged incident created a stir at the Nagpur railway station.

According to Mirror Now, the head of an unidentified man left everyone in shock as to who committed the crime and how did the head of the person reach the stairs of the Secunderabad-Nagpur Express train. The personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) found that the head of an unknown person was stuck in the women coach’s stairs near the engine. After which, he immediately informed the Railway Deputy Manager and Railway Police.

Immediately, the RPF reached the sport and began investigating the case. The Kazipeth railway police officer of Andhra Pradesh learned about the incident and came to Nagpur to look into the matter. The officer had reportedly explained to the RPF that the body of the deceased was found in Kajipeth in Andhra Pradesh but his head was then placed in the Secunderabad Express and reached Nagpur, reports the website.

Kazipeth police reported that they found the headless dead body on the railway tracks on Friday morning, and later received information that dead man's head was transported all the way to Nagpur via Secunderabad Express. Police suspect that the man in question might have committed suicide by jumping in front of the train.

This head was found stuck on the steps of the women’s coach of Secunderabad Express. When the head was removed from the footboard, the mangled remains sent a shiver down the spines of the onlookers.

The RPF is investigating the matter further.

