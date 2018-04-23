Nagpur: Eleven of 16 slain Naxals identified

Two of them were 17-year-old girls. The identified Naxals were carrying rewards of Rs 82 lakh on their heads cumulatively, Gadchiroli police said in a press release

Police on Monday said that they have identified 11 of the 16 Naxals who were killed in an encounter with police and the CRPF in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra on Sunday.

Two of them were 17-year-old girls. The identified Naxals were carrying rewards of Rs 82 lakh on their heads cumulatively, Gadchiroli police said in a press release.

There were a total of seven women among the slain Naxals. Sainath alias Dolesh Madhi Atram (32) was a prominent leader among the slain ultras, police said. Hailing from Gattepalli, Gadchiroli, he was Divisional Commander, Permelli Dalam and carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head.

Rajesh alias Dama Naruti, hailing from Murgaon in Gadchiroli district was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head. One of the identified rebels was a 17 years old girl, a member of platoon no 7 of the Naxals, while another 17-year-old girl was Aheri Dalam Commander, the police claimed.

Nagesh alias Dulsa Narote (32) hailed from Jharewada in the district. He was a member of Permelli Dalam, police said. Shrikant alias Dulsa alias Ranu Narota (23) hailed from Morkhmandhi in Chhattisgarh. He was also a member of the Naxals' Permelli Dalam, police said.

Sannu alias Bicchu Gawde(44), hailed from Korepalli in Gadchiroli district and was a member of platoon no 7 of the Naxals, said the release. Shrinu alias Shrikanth alias Vijender (40) was a native of Challgari in Warangal district, Telangana, and was "Divisional Commander South", the release said.

Anita alias Bali Madavi (24) was from Karampalli in Gadchiroli and was a Permelli Dalam member, police claimed. Tirupati alias Dharmu Pungati hailed from Kahekapri in Gadchiroli district, and was a member of Permelli Dalam.

Raju alias Ramesh Kutke hailed from Tatgaon. Sixteen Naxals were killed in an encounter with police commandos and CRPF personnel in Gadchiroli district on Sunday.

The encounter broke out in Kasansur forest in Bhamragad and lasted for about 90 minutes, according to the state police.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

