Nagpur: Lokmat Times journalist assaulted in road rage, lodges complaint with police

Two people allegedly assaulted a Lokmat Times journalist in a case of road rage in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said that the two accused were arrested but was released on bail.

Bramhashankar Tripathi, a journalist with Lokmat Times and secretary of the Press Club Of Nagpur, told police that a car coming from the wrong side dashed his two-wheeler on Katol Road when he was returning home around 1 am.

As he fell, Saurabh Thakur (27) and Sanket Kuhite (26) got out of the car and allegedly roughed him up. After Tripathi lodged a complaint, a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC, said an officer of the Sadar police station here.

Thakur and Kuhite were arrested and later released on bail. Tripathi claimed that the accused attacked him without any provocation. The Nagpur Union of Working Journalists, of which Tripathi is the president, strongly condemned the incident.

Police Commissioner K Venkatesham assured a NUWJ delegation that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

