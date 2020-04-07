Search

Nagpur police ask people to 'Keep distance, stay safe' with this Chennai Express meme!

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 13:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In a bid to reiterate the need to maintain social distancing, the cops took to Twitter and gave a twist to Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, 'Don't underestimate the power of a common man' from Chennai Express (2013).

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan
Nagpur police has taken recourse to Bollywood to spread awareness among citizens about the pandemic. In a bid to reiterate the need to maintain social distancing, the cops took to Twitter and gave a twist to Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, 'Don't underestimate the power of a common man' from Chennai Express (2013).

The pinned tweet on the official handle reads: "Don't underestimate the power of social distancing (sic)." Along with it, they posted a still from Rohit Shetty's film in which SRK and co-star Deepika Padukone are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasising the need to keep a distance.

This isn't the first time that Maharashtra's police forces have used popular culture references to put their point across. Mumbai police recently a Harry Potter reference to emphasise the importance of staying indoors! They tweeted, "'Colloportus' your doors, folks! A lot more than just 5 points will be awarded to all those who stay home during #lockdown and don't create panic. #DumbledoreSaysShutTheDoor"

Have you been taking this advice seriously and staying indoors? 

