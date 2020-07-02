Nagpur Sena chief booked for extortion

The Nagpur police are looking for a fugitive president of the city unit of Shiv Sena, Mangesh Kadao, who faces multiple charges of extortion, cheating and forcibly occupying a property.

According to information, Kadao has been booked in three cases and serious criminal charges have been pressed against him. Ambajhari, Sakkardara, Hudakeshwar and Bajaj Nagar police stations had received complaints against him. After investigating these complaints, the first information reports were filed late Tuesday. Nagpur police chief, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay has asked the local crime branch to investigate all cases against Kadao, his accomplices and also encourage other victims to file complaints, if any, against the alleged organised crime.

Kadao faces charges of illegally occupying a mansion in Puranik layout and stealing cash, gold ornaments and household goods. He allegedly sought '1.5 crore from the legal owner for vacating the house. He is also accused of beating up the owner. In the second case, he is accused of cheating a person by mortgaging three shops that he had sold. He threatened the buyers who gave him '18 lakh and refused to vacate the claim or service the mortgage. In the third case, Kadav has been booked for cheating a flat buyer from Manewada.

In the cases, Kadao and his accomplices face offences under many IPC sections. Deputy Commissioner of Police (detection) Gajanan Rajmane told mid-day that the police teams were hunting for Kadao and his accomplices. "We have appealed to other victims to come forward and file complaints against Kadao without any fear and have started receiving complaints," said the DCP, adding that he was expecting at least 50 complaints against Kadao and his accomplices.

In a separate case last week, a Yuva Sena leader and vibhag pramukh were booked for allegedly demanding Rs15 lakh from a licensed moneylender. Ajni police arrested one of the accused, Sanjog Rathod (Sena's South Nagpur Vibhag Pramukh) receiving the first instalment of R5 lakh after the moneylender submitted recordings of threat. Another accused Vikram Rathod, who is Sanjog's brother and Sanghatak of Yuva Sena, is still on the run.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news