Nagpur Shocker! Four bus conductors rape minor girl for over seven months

Nagpur: A shocking incident of gang-rape has created a furore in Nagpur, where four bus conductors allegedly raped a minor girl for more than seven months. The shocking incident rocked Nagpur and locals are blaming the Star Bus administration.

According to Mirror Now, the four accused, identified as 22-year-old Umesh alias Varshpal Moreshwar Meshram, 22-year-old Dharmapal Dadarao Meshram, 25-year-old Aashish Kashinath Lokhande, and 22-year-old Ajay, were arrested by the Mankapur police after the victim registered a police complaint against them.

However, the matter came to light when a missing complaint was lodged by the victim's parents, who are daily wage labourers. Acting on the complaint, police began an investigation and found the girl in Raipur. A police team was sent to bring the girl back to Nagpur and began interrogating her.

During the interrogation, the victim revealed that the four accused had gang-raped her for over seven months. One of the accused Dharmapal Meshram befriended the 16-year-old victim who frequently travelled by bus to college. The accused introduced himself to the girl with a fake name ‘Atul’. Both later exchanged their contact numbers. On July 1, 2018, the accused then raped her in a rented house. After committing the crime, he called his friends, who took turns raping her. The alleged crime continued till January 31, 2019.

Following seven months of repeated sexual assault, the victim suspected that she was pregnant. She feared that the alleged rape will bring shame on her family members, she left home on February 28.

Based on the victim's complaint, police have registered a case against the four accused and they have been arrested under section 376(2) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

