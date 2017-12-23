Nagpur Winter Session: Opposition stages walk-out on last day

Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature which started on December 11 ended here today, with Opposition staging a walk-out out from the Legislative Council at the very last minute to protest `inadequate' help announced by the BJP-led government

Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature which started on December 11 ended here today, with Opposition staging a walk-out out from the Legislative Council at the very last minute to protest 'inadequate' help announced by the BJP-led government for farmers.

MLA's demonstrating outside the Vidhan Bhawan during the winter session of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, in Nagpur. Pic/ PTI

During the two-week-long session, issues such as farm loan waiver implementation, compensation to farmers whose crops were affected by bollworm and reservations for Maratha, Muslim and Dhangar communities figured in the discussions.

Eleven bills were passed over ten working days. Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar informed that the house transacted business for 57 hours 25 minutes, while 7 hours 15 minutes were wasted during its ten sittings. Fifty-eight calling attention motions were discussed.

The Budget session will start on February 26, 2018 in Mumbai, said the Chairman.

