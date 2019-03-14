Nagraj Manjule: Never missed Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

regional-cinema

Taking on hosting duties in Marathi version of Amitabh Bachchan-fronted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Nagraj Manjule on learning from the veteran

Nagraj Manjule

Roped in to replace Swwapnil Joshi as host of the Marathi version of the international show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Nagraj Manjule reveals he had never seen an episode of the previous editions of Kon Honar Crorepati. Yet, as far as the Hindi version of the show, the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati goes, Manjule says he's been an ardent admirer.

The Sairat hitmaker reveals, "I never missed his show. Even though I don't watch TV, I would catch up with it on the Internet." The megastar has been a frequent name in Manjule's life of late, given that he also fronts his upcoming Bollywood debut, Jhund. It is only natural then that he desired to have broken the news of taking up his duties in the game show's Marathi version to him, first.



Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

"But, that didn't happen. After I signed the contract for the show, I went to America for work. By the time I was back, he knew I was doing KBC. I went to his place and spoke to him about it. He was happy and thrilled."

