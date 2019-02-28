Naidu: Modi has no right to enter Andhra Pradesh till he fulfills promises in bifurcation act

national

At a teleconference with TDP leaders, Naidu termed the announcement of a new Visakhapatnam Railway Zone as "another case of cheating" by the Prime Minister for Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no right to enter the state and that he should come only after fulfilling all the promises made in the bifurcation Act.

"Tomorrow protests should be held with black shirts and black flags before Modi's public meeting at Visakhapatnam. Modi has no right to step into our state. He should come to Andhra Pradesh only after fulfilling all promises made in the bifurcation Act," he said.

â¿¿Cargo income is shared to Odisha and passenger income to Andhra Pradesh. Thus, Andhra Pradesh has lost an income of Rs 7000 crore. Even recruitments are more for Odisha than Andhra Pradesh," the Chief Minister said, according to a TDP release.

He said, "Even all railway stations in Andhra Pradesh are not allotted to our state. This is another betrayal of BJP to the state. All should condemn it. Protest rallies should be held against this decision."

Naidu alleged that YSRCP, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, celebrating the announcement of the railway zone proves the collusion of that party with BJP.

He also accused Reddy of wanting to play caste politics in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the general elections while rejecting the charge that TDP is a caste-based party.

"With a Bihari poll consultant, Jagan wants to play caste politics in the state. People should teach a lesson to such people. They should save their energy to fight against such conspiracies and protect the rights of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Prashant Kishor, a poll strategist, is reportedly advising YSRCP.

Focusing on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "YSRCP is trying to brand TDP as a caste-based party. They are conspiring to brand us community wise. We have to counter such cheap tricks to malign TDP."



Naidu also announced the names of TDP candidates for MLC elections which are scheduled be held in a few days.

