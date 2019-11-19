Nail the casual look just like Pooja Hegde; shop here
Recently, Pooja Hedge was snapped in Juhu at her casual best
Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in multi-starrer Housefull 4, is known for her great fashion sense in Bollywood. Pooja was snapped at her casual best in Juhu, Mumbai. Her denim dress made the heads turn when spotted wearing a blue A-line dress during the outing.
It's time to get some great casual wear and look pretty on every outing. Check out these amazing fashionable dresses at discounted prices.
Women's Denim Knee Length Zip Dress
This trendy dress is a pure stunner and makes an everlasting statement whenever you wear it. This gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. This dress is equipped with a zipper closure which makes it more stylish and attractive. The stretchy fabric and the high cotton based denim content make this dress close fitting and very comfortable to wear. StyleStone Women's Denim Knee Length Zip Dress with Smocked Waistline is available at a discounted price of Rs 949. Shop here
Women's Cotton and Crush A-Line Dress
This dress has been designed keeping in mind the latest trends in a contemporary casual fashion. The dress combines ethnic with the fashion of today and makes you stand out among others when you adorn it. The dress features a knee-length and a sleeveless design along with an A-line design. The dress is made from cotton blend fabric. Addyvero Women's Cotton and Crush A-Line Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 698. Shop here
Dark Blue Denim Dress
A perfect fusion of casual comfort and street style, this dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. The smocked back gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. The neck cutout is designed in a manner that flatters your curves along with the snug fit. The dress front is designed with buttons and threads. The hemline looks stylish in the dress. StyleStone Women's Dark Blue Denim Dress with Neck Cutout is available at a discounted price of Rs 899. Shop here
Casual Women A-Line Regular Midi Dress
Show off your style statement by picking up this blue, red and white-coloured midi that is proffered to you by My Swag. This dress will actually speak your fashion sense. This outfit is tailored from the Fine crepe material which will not fade after several washes. By wearing this on any of your casual meetings with friends, you will surely receive warm compliments. My Swag Crepe Round Neck Casual Women A-Line Regular Midi Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 340. Shop here
