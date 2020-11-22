Naina Singh on her Bigg Boss 14 eviction: Makers showed me as one 'Bimbo' who has done nothing on the show

Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh made a smashing entry in the Bigg Boss 14 in the third week. She entered the house as a wild-card enterant along with Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. However, she could not continue for long and was evicted within two weeks.

Now in an interview post her elimination, Naina has accused the makers for portraying her in a negative light. She said that the makers shown her as a Bimbo, who has not done anything on the show. Talking to The Times of India, Naina said, "Everyone wants to play the game according to them. Someone plays using the sympathy card, victim card. But what I really hated about my journey was whatever I spoke about my personal life about the mask task, it was not shown. In that house at some point or the other everyone is talking about their personal life, but they chose to show that Naina is only bothered about makeup, expensive dresses and has a house."

Lashing out at the makers, Naina said, "Do they know about my struggles, whether I was in depression or not? Do they know how I have managed to reach so far in the day? If makers were showing Eijaz, Shardul's struggle and personal life, why did they choose to ignore my side of the story? Don't show me in a wrong light, at least, tell my side of the story also. Telecast the things that I spoke. They have just shown me as one 'Bimbo' who has done nothing on the show."

The actress also alleged that her eviction was pre-planned. "I feel my eviction was pre-planned by the makers. They got me into the show, to take me out of the show in such a manner. I don't know if there was any personal vendetta or not, but my eviction was totally unfair. They kept me in quarantine for three weeks and wasted my entire month trying to evict me like this. When my hashtag #BringBackNaina was trending, I was very sure I didn't want to go back. I got evicted in two weeks and when I came out I saw what had been shown, so it's better I don't waste my time," said the actress.

Naina had entered the house in the third week as a wildcard entry. Inside the house, Naina had regular clashes with Eijaz. During one fight, she even made some shocking revelations about her equation with Eijaz Khan. She said that she and Eijaz can never became friends due to his attitude towards others.

Naina isn't the only contestant who has contested her eviction. Sara Gurpal, the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 called her elimination unfair and accused the makers of bias. Sara blamed 'one person' for her eviction and said that the audience as well as the seniors disagreed with his decision of evicting her.

Meanwhile, a week after Naina, her wild-card mate Shardul Pandit was eliminated from the house. In an interview soon after his eviction from BB14, Shardul opened up about his stay in the house and his struggle in finding work outside. The actor said, "The moment I left the Bigg Boss house, I was taken to my vanity. There I requested to speak to Salman (Khan) bhai for a minute. He told me that like Kavita, even I could be back. After that, I just sat there for two hours. I couldn't cry or feel anything because I needed the show for money. The realisation is finally sinking in that it's over."

Shardul further opened up and said, "I was hoping to be among the top contestants but now I have to battle it all alone. There's a part of fans who are saying that I won hearts but there are some who say I didn't do anything. It pinches me every moment. It's difficult to live with that. I feel like going back to despair. There was a time earlier when I had wanted to kill myself and now, I have to battle it all over again."

