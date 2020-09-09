Naked with 'spit hoods' on, protesters decry Prude's death

Naked, with "spit hoods" in a reference to the killing of Daniel Prude, several protesters sat outside Rochester's police headquarters to push for police accountability.

Photos and video showed roughly a half-dozen demonstrators, naked or in minimal clothes and some with "Black Lives Matter" written on their backs, sitting silently with their hands behind them, on a rain-slicked street outside the city Public Safety Building on Monday morning.

The Democrat & Chronicle reported that after a time, the demonstrators were given blankets and left in cars. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tweeted that Rochester was among cities that had "bad nights", while Mayor Lovely Warren commended activist leaders, police and community elders on a night of calm protest on Sunday.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died after police found him running naked in a street on March 23, put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support. His brother, Joe Prude, had called 911 seeking help for Daniel's unusual behaviour. Seven police officers were suspended on Thursday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever