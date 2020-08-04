Nakkhul Jaidev and wife Sruti Nakul welcome a baby-girl, share post

On July 25, Tamil actor and singer Nakkhul Jaidev and wife Sruti Nakul announced to the world that they would be embracing parenthood soon. Sruti even took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her baby shower that was kept for her by her parents.

And now, the couple has become proud parents of a daughter. Sharing a picture of her little fingers that adorably held her father's fingers, the actor and singer posted a heartfelt note for the new blessing in their lives.

This is what he had to write- "And just like that , our lives became a lil more magical ! Baby Khulbee - Daddy's Girl and Mommy's World. Vijaya ma'am , we owe it all to you ! Sruti, , our lil one and I love you so so much." (sic)

Actor Sunainaa commented- "Congratulations to the both of you sending a big warm hug to the baby and mum. "(sic) A lot of other comments were flooded with congratulatory messages with heart emojis.

Nakkhul has been an actor and a singer for more than 15 years in the South Indian film industry. He made his debut as an actor with Boys in 2003, and as a singer, commenced his career with Vikram's blockbuster, Anniyan in 2005!

