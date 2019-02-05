Nakuul Mehta: Can romance anyone between 16 and 86

television

Nakuul Mehta in an interview with mid-day says his concern is to serve the story as he teams up with a 12-year younger actor for Ishqbaaaz

Nakuul Mehta

For ardent fans who were deeply invested in the romance of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna), the news of Ishqbaaaz taking a generation leap came as a bummer last year. The blow was aggravated when leading lady Chandna announced that she would not be part of the redux version.

Even as fans went into a tizzy, Mehta firmly put his might behind the project and slipped into the character of Shivaay. The reimagined universe of Ishqbaaaz sees him team up with Niti Taylor, the latest addition to the cast.



Niti Taylor

Though detractors were quick to point out the age difference between the leads, Mehta says he has no qualms romancing someone 12 years younger. "As an artiste, you are not playing yourself but a character. I'm the go-to guy for romance on Indian television. I will happily romance anyone between 16 and 86," he quips.

Ahead of the generation leap, many actors - including Mansi Shrivastava, Shrenu Parik, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo - left the relationship drama. Rumours suggested that Mehta too had reservations about being part of the redux version. Quiz him on it, and he says, "I have always believed that the show is bigger than the actors. It doesn't matter if I continue to headline it or not because it will always be a huge part of me and vice versa."

While he acknowledges that he misses his previous team members, Mehta insists his primary concern is to serve the story. "We made a great ensemble [cast]. [But] It's time for another challenge for the show and as an actor, I felt it was my responsibility to fill in the shoes."

