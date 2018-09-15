Nakuul Mehta happy to play Indian Sherlock Holmes

television

Nakuul Mehta says he is happy to play the Indian version of popular fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in a TV show

Nakuul Mehta

Actor Nakuul Mehta says he is happy to play the Indian version of popular fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in a TV show. As per the current track of the show "Ishqbaaaz", an unexpected murder takes place in the Oberoi mansion that will turn Shivaay (Nakuul) into a true detective.

"I have been a huge Sherlock Holmes fan. I was thrilled when I got to know that I will be playing a similar mystery solver on 'Ishqbaaaz' and I am very happy to play the Indian Sherlock Holmes in the show," Nakuul said in a statement.

"As an actor, it was always my dream to play the popular detective and viewers will soon see me in a never-seen-before avatar of a detective," he added.

