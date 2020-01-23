Nalasopara arms haul case: Accused arrested from West Bengal by Anti-Terrorism Squad

The image has been used for representational purposes only

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an absconding accused in Nalasopara arms haul case who was planning to plant bombs in the Sunburn festival. The accused, Pratap Hajra (34) was arrested from West Bengal. Hajra has been accused of training others in making country bombs and preparing other explosives.

The bombs which the other accused were planned to be hurled at the Sunburn event and were made after being trained by Hajra. Hajra was arrested on January 20th and was sent to police custody till January 30th.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from Maharashtra's Nalasopara area in August 2018. Maharashtra ATS had earlier arrested 12 people in Nalasopara arms haul case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates