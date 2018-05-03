Nalini Negi to be seen as Vishkanya in Porus

In the upcoming episodes when Puru (Laksh) is saving a village on fire he meets Vishuddhi and her 5-year-old brother and takes them aboard on his ship



Nalini Negi in Vishkanya

Sony Entertainment Television's magnum opus show Porus is all set to entertain the audience with a new twist in the show. Nalini Negi is all set to make an entry in the show. The actress will be seen portraying the character of Vishkanya named Vishuddhi. As the name suggests, Nalini's character will have two shades.

Talking about her role Nalini Negi said, "This is going to be my debut in the historical genre. I will be playing the character of Vishkanya named Vishuddhi in the show. Initially, I will be projected as an innocent girl and later it will be revealed that my character's ultimate motive is to kill Porus. Vishuddhi's track is going to be very interesting in the show and it will definitely affect Puru's life on his journey to find out more about Alexander. When I heard about the character I simply agreed since the elaborate costume drama and history fascinates me and I always wanted to give it a try. I was very keen to experiment with my acting skills and I hope this show will help me extend my knowledge for the same. I am really excited to be a part of such a magnificent show and play such a character."

In the upcoming episodes when Puru (Laksh) is saving a village on fire he meets Vishuddhi and her 5-year-old brother and takes them aboard on his ship. Puru senses something is amiss about her but on seeing the small child with her, he decides to take them on the ship and drop them off at their village. Vishuddhi is hired to kill Puru. Will she succeed in her mission or Will Puru change her heart?

