Naman Bhutra: OTT platforms are soon to see a downfall

web-series

Naman Bhutra with Rajkumar Hirani

A baby is born technologically advanced in the world of today. Everyone knows how to operate a smartphone and moreover, how to get access to entertainment through mediums like social media, YouTube and OTT platforms...

But as history suggests, with one medium rising, the old one tends to see a downfall.

Mediums like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5 and many more provide their audiences access to creative and unique content from the world over. These OTT platforms can accessible by paying a little amount for a yearly or monthly subscription. But this trend and the competition in it is the reason why the craze is now reducing gradually. "The graph is likely to fall with so many freebies," says the CEO and founder of a popular digital markering company, Deep Dive Digital, Naman Bhutra. He further adds, "Even though we are happy about the boon of OTT platforms in the world, too much of it and the freebie strategies applied by these companies are likely to see its downfall soon."

Naman boosts 10+ years in the field of digital marketing and at the same time is an expert in managing various brands. He is also into celebrity marketing and has managed social media profiles of some of the biggest names of Bollywood.

Naman wonders whether the Indian audience is ready to go the USA way with OTT platforms as well? And so do we.

