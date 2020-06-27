Naman Dhillon a Punjabi Singer is a known name in Regional Music

Naman Dhillon seems to be a big name in regional music when it comes to Punjab as he is a known Punjabi Singer and lyricists working with bigwigs from the Industry. Hailing from Amritsar, the singer was born in a Sikh Jatt family on 10th Jan 1993 and was raised in UK. When he was fourteen year old, his family headed to the USA. He did his schooling and Junior College from John Adams High School New York and completing his UG program in Computer Science from City University of New York. Music has remained his passion since he was a child and he wanted to make his career in this field only. However, with his graduation, he was more into studies and less into music but soon ended up carrying out music full time. Being smart in looks having a height of about 5′ 9'' with Brown eyes and Black hair, he headed to enter into this field impressing not just with his lyrics or singing but also with his looks.

He worked with several musicians from Punjabi Music industry. While in 2018, he was seen working with Deep Jandu , J Statik and Sukh Sanghera coming out with his masterpiece song which was jotted down by Lalli Mundi. It was his official first ever song that did waves in the music market. Since then it was no looking back for the singer. His next song was Mario recorded the same year followed by Girlfriend with Royal Music Gang. In 2019, he did the song Yaar Tera with 62 West Studio. While in 2020, he came out with two songs - December 28th and the other one which was in Youtube trending list called Committed with Royal Music Gang.

