Naman Pachori: Youngest Multimillionaire of India under 25

We have come across many people in life who have shown what they truly possess and have gone ahead to carve their niche in their respective industry. Youngsters, in fact, have been more in numbers who have displayed their passion their unique way and have proved their mettle to the world. However, how many times have we come across people who have shown their prowess not just in one but across different verticals and spaces in the entrepreneurial world and have raced ahead many in the industry? Well, we know of *the youngest entrepreneur of Rajasthan*, who came, saw and conquered the business world with his passion, determination and pure talents; he is Naman Pachori.

The entrepreneurial journey means different things to different people as it teaches them various lessons throughout their path and depending on what a person learns defines him as an astute and successful business personality. Pachori has been known as the young mind who has always created opportunities for himself, rather than waiting for one and this hustler attitude of his has made him the owner of his empire called "7 horses", which deals in different fields.

There are a few lessons that Pachori has learnt on his way to entrepreneurial success and wants to share the same with others to send waves of inspiration to them.

If you have passion, you have everything: Pachori has always emphasized on what his heart sought and this made him take decisions in life that ultimately took him on a successful journey. The proof is his multi-crore turnover company '7 Horses' that today is a name synonymous to success. Pachori says all these successes in life can only be gained if one has the passion and the drive to go for what their heart seeks.

Be original in what you do and offer: There are tons of people in this world who work in the same business industry, but only a few have made it to the top. Pachori says that to make it big like him as a multimillionaire or a successful businessman, one must always work towards being original in work and business. He thinks that if people can't offer anything unique to others, it becomes challenging for them to reach their desired business goals. Through his empire 7 Horses, Pachori deals in the export business of handicrafts items and marble articles; also has a garment business and owns a five-star resort as well under his empire. All the businesses, he has been a part of, Pachori has emphasized in offering the best products and the most unique services to people.

Have a keen eye on detailing: Successful entrepreneurs are those who know the nuts and bolts of his/her business, believes Pachori. He says that many people fail to put the focus on details in the quest to achieve overnight success, but success can only be gained when an entrepreneur has a knack for details.

