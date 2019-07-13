Namastey Gang's Ikrar Ahmed nabbed by Delhi Special Cell; pistol and 4 live cartridges seized

crime

Ikrar was wanted in an MCOCA case of PS Jagatpuri, registered against the infamous 'Namastey Gang' and several other cases

Representational Picture

On Saturday, the Delhi Police apprehended Ikrar Ahmed, a robber who is facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The 36-year-old robber was caught by Delhi police near Tiz Hazari of the national capital. A pistol and 4 live cartridges have been recovered from him.

Ahmed (36), is a resident of New Mustfabad area of Delhi and was previously involved in over two dozen criminal cases of robbery, snatching, Arms Act and assault on police.

In a similar incident, two members of a gang, which allegedly stole the purse and mobile phone of an official in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), have been arrested. The arrested men belong to the infamous 'Tak Tak Gang', a police officer said.

The incident took place on September 5, 2018, when Nidhi Kamdar, an Officer on Special Duty in the CMO, was visiting a shop near the Jehangir Art Gallery. A man approached the driver of the police vehicle Kamdar had arrived in, and told him he had dropped money on the road, the police officer said. As the driver's attention was diverted, another man picked up Kamdar's purse left behind in the vehicle, and fled, he said.

The Colaba police analysed CCTV footage, which led to the arrest of two accused, he said. The official said there would be more arrests. The arrested men belong to a gang which had carried out at least 10 such thefts using the same modus operandi, he said. The gang acquired the name as its members knock on vehicle windows to engage the driver in conversation before committing thefts, the officer said.

With inputs from ANI

