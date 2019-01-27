Name new Mandovi bridge after Manohar Parrikar: Goa Tamil Sangam

national

Panaji (Goa): The Goa Tamil Sangam has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to name the new Mandovi bridge in Panaji after Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

S. Shivaraman, the General Secretary of all India Tamil Sanga Peravai Association, told ANI that a delegation of the association handed over the appeal letter on behalf of the Goa Tamil Sangam to North Goa MP Shripad Naik on Saturday.

We, the Goa Tamilians request your good self to kindly consider our proposal to name the new Mandovi bridge as Shri Manohar Parrikar Bridge, read a letter written to Gadkari.

Goa Tamil Sangam claims to be the only association in Goa for the socio and cultural activities for around 10,000 Tamilians in Goa.

Most of the people in Goa are deeply touched and remembered the good infrastructure and development work carried out by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the great visionary man. Irrespective of the party and political affinity most of them in Goa liked him and pray for his good health and speedy recovery from his acute and chronic medical ailmentâ¿ÂÂ read the letter.

Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals inÂ Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February last year.

