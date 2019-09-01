Name was Aziz. Barista wrote 'ISIS' on cup

international

Johnson didn't even realize it until later, when a friend pointed it out at a bookstore. "I was shocked and angry. I felt it was discrimination," Johnson said

In the same city where a Starbucks employee last year called police on black men for sitting quietly, two men in Islamic dress walked into a different Starbucks store for a drink.

Niquel Johnson paid for three drinks in Philadelphia on Sunday, and in typical Starbucks fashion, an employee asked for his name. Johnson, 40, told them "Aziz". He has used it for 25 years—and "countless" times at that particular store.

But three unusual things happened on this occasion, he said. When his order was ready, a staffer announced them by drink type, not his name.

The second unusual part was the employee wrote his name as "ISIS"—the acronym for the Islamic terror group—in the printout attached to all three drinks.

