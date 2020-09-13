Namit Das kicks off Aafat-E-Ishq shoot

The versatile actor Namit Das has stepped aboard ZEE Studios' upcoming film, Aafat-E-Ishq, based on the award-winning Hungarian film Liza—The Fox Fairy (2015). The Indian adaptation of Károly Ujj Mészáros's directorial venture makes an interesting addition to Das' repertoire of indulging in diverse content.



Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, Aafat-E-Ishq also stars Ila Arun, Amit Sial, Vikram Kochhar and Deepak Dobriyal along with Neha Sharma. This venture goes down as Das's first big film to be shot during the lockdown. The actor says, "The original Hungarian film is among the favourites of those who enjoy viewing world cinema. It is amazing to work on its Indian adaptation alongside such a talented ensemble cast."

In the pipeline for long, the film's shoot kicked off in Nasik a few days ago and safety protocols are in place. The film is set to stream later this year. Das adds, "It's a unique and quirky take on the original and I hope to entertain viewers through it."



At the moment, the actor is looking forward to the streaming of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy also starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor among others, on Netflix.

