Namit Das: London shows pushed to summer 2021

Almost 19 years after its glorious run at several international film festivals followed by an adaptation at Berkeley, Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding was to get a stage rendition at two of the most prestigious theatres in the UK. The musical was to open at Leeds Playhouse on June 22 for a three-week run followed by shows at The Roundhouse in London from July 17 to August 29. However, the musical — that reflects the Indian culture through the story of a Delhi-based family coming together for a lavish wedding — has now been postponed.



Namit Das

Namit Das, who is one of the composers and also a part of the cast, says, "[The shows are] unfortunately cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. We will do the show in 2021 once the pandemic subsides."



Mira Nair

The actor, who has worked closely with Nair for a long time, will also be seen in her web series, A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth's best-selling novel of the same name. "Monsoon Wedding [the musical] is where I met Vishalji [Bhardwaj] and other delightful musicians from all over the world. Mira keeps throwing surprises at us, and we become better artistes as we move along with her. A day of work with her feels like an achievement."

